When do International Champions Cup tickets go on sale?

March 22, 2017 International Champions Cup 36 Comments

Now that we know who the eight teams are that are playing in the 2017 International Champions Cup, the prospect of seeing many of these in action across the United States will be top of mind for most soccer fans in the United States. But when do tickets for the International Champions Cup go on sale, and how can you make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to see teams such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and AS Roma in action?

Tickets for the vast majority of games are now on sale, but ticket sales have been moving very quickly in select cities as many of the best teams in the world are coming to town. For example, tickets for the el Clasico Miami between Barcelona and Real Madrid sold more than 41,000 tickets in just two days.

Here’s the schedule of 2017 International Champions Cup games as of press time:

 

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8pm, Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan [TICKETS]

 

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, time TBD, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Barcelona vs. Juventus, 6pm, MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, New Jersey [TICKETS]

Spurs vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8pm, Camping World Stadium; Orlando [TICKETS]

 

 

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, 5pm, Levi’s Stadium; Santa Clara, California [TICKETS]

 

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Roma vs. Spurs, 8pm, Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Barcelona vs. Manchester United, 7:30pm, FedExField; Landover, Maryland [TICKETS]

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus, 8:30pm, Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Florida [TICKETS]

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 11pm, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Manchester City vs. Spurs, 6pm, Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee [TICKETS]

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, 7:30pm, Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Florida [TICKETS]

 

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Roma vs. Juventus, 4pm, Gillette Stadium; Boston, Massachusetts [TICKETS]

 

  1. Rick March 27, 2017

    Anybody have the presale code for METLIFE STADIUM or RED BULL ARENA. The Juventus Barcelona game at Metlife has 3 presales with one starting tomorrow 3/28. I believe the 3/29 presale is through metlife emails and the 3/30 presale is through ICC. The 3/28 presale will probably be the best if anyone has a code

    • Jelinnet March 28, 2017

      Did u get a code?

  2. Will March 27, 2017

    I am looking for this as well…. I assume the Metlife one is for Giants season ticket holders. I am 99% sure that the Red Bull Arena with Tottenham is for Red Bull Season Ticket holders.

    • Jelinnet March 28, 2017

      Did you get a code?

  3. Me March 27, 2017

    I would like to second the request, if anyone does have a presale code for Juventus Barcelona, it would be much appreciated!

  4. Jerry March 28, 2017

    SPUR17 is not working for the Tottenham v. Man City game.

    • Jelinnet March 28, 2017

      Do you know the code for the barcelona vs juventus game? How do you get it?

      Reply
      • AMINAH March 28, 2017

        ICCVIP

  5. Joe March 28, 2017

    Man City Spurs game is TitansMem

    • Joe March 28, 2017

      Been trying to crack that one, unsuccessful so far

      • Jelinnet March 28, 2017

        How can you get them?

        • Jelinnet March 28, 2017

          I really want that code

    • Jerry March 28, 2017

      Thanks!!

  6. Jelinnet March 28, 2017

    Got tickets front row so excited, they did say that ticket prices are subject to change

    • me March 28, 2017

      Were you able to get 2 tix? How much were they. I just saw the code, and they are sold out! I am curious what they cost, and wills ee if they go on on the general sale.

      Reply
      • Marco March 28, 2017

        There are a lot of tickets left…look for single/two tickets and try to find them in map

      • Jelinnet March 28, 2017

        Got 2

  7. Marco March 28, 2017

    Barca vs Juve Code: ICCVIP

  8. Antonio March 28, 2017

    Anyone know the Juventus vs Roma presale code?

  9. Joe March 28, 2017

    Anyone have the Real – Man U presale code?

    • Leo March 28, 2017

      I would like to know the presale code for the Real vs ManUtd. Thanks for the help!

  10. Jelinnet March 28, 2017

    Anyone got the code for real madrid vs. man u?

    • Yallsome March 28, 2017

      SFRESM

  11. Rickie March 28, 2017

    Anyone have the presale for Levis stadium??? Heard its 49ers ticket holders

    • Yallsome March 28, 2017

      SFRESM

      Reply
      • Cris March 28, 2017

        It does not work anymore

        • Will March 29, 2017

          worked for me

  12. Daniel March 28, 2017

    Goal17 is the presale code for Man City vs Real Madrid in LA

    • Daniel March 28, 2017

      This works today, by the way. Purchased 3.

  13. Larry March 28, 2017

    Looking for the presale code for Roma vs. Tottenham, July 25th at Red Bull Arena.

  14. Marco March 28, 2017

    PSG vs Juventus code: STAD17

    • Rickie March 28, 2017

      I tried the code didn’t work. Is it active?

  15. Reds March 28, 2017

    Pre-sate code for Manchester vs Barcelona in Maryland to try today 3/28? Presale starts tomorrow 3/29 but wondering if there is a pre, pre-sale code. Thanks!

  16. WILL April 1, 2017

    Seems like tickets are unavailable a until the general sale

  17. Ray May 18, 2017

    Anybody have the code for Man City v Man United?

