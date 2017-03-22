When do International Champions Cup tickets go on sale?

Now that we know who the eight teams are that are playing in the 2017 International Champions Cup, the prospect of seeing many of these in action across the United States will be top of mind for most soccer fans in the United States. But when do tickets for the International Champions Cup go on sale, and how can you make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to see teams such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and AS Roma in action?
Tickets for the vast majority of games are now on sale, but ticket sales have been moving very quickly in select cities as many of the best teams in the world are coming to town. For example, tickets for the el Clasico Miami between Barcelona and Real Madrid sold more than 41,000 tickets in just two days.
Here’s the schedule of 2017 International Champions Cup games as of press time:
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8pm, Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan [TICKETS]
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Manchester United vs. Manchester City, time TBD, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Barcelona vs. Juventus, 6pm, MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, New Jersey [TICKETS]
Spurs vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8pm, Camping World Stadium; Orlando [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, 5pm, Levi’s Stadium; Santa Clara, California [TICKETS]
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Roma vs. Spurs, 8pm, Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Barcelona vs. Manchester United, 7:30pm, FedExField; Landover, Maryland [TICKETS]
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus, 8:30pm, Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Florida [TICKETS]
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 11pm, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Manchester City vs. Spurs, 6pm, Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee [TICKETS]
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, 7:30pm, Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Florida [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Roma vs. Juventus, 4pm, Gillette Stadium; Boston, Massachusetts [TICKETS]
