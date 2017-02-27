Trigger-happy Zamparini resigns from Palermo post

Milan (AFP) – Coaches fired in quick succession at Palermo could become a thing of the past after trigger-happy president Maurizio Zamparini announced his resignation Monday amid plans to bring in “Anglo-American” investors.
Zamparini, who is notorious for hiring and firing managers at the Serie A club, has seen no less than 28 — many of whom were hired for a second or third time — walk in the door since he bought Palermo in 2002.
But the Sicilian strugglers could be set for a relative period of stability, if Zamparini’s claims are confirmed in the coming weeks.
Zamparini did not confirm whether part or all of the club would be sold, but said Monday a new president will soon be appointed from an “Anglo-American” consortium which aims to have the club challenging for a place in Europe within three to five years.
“I’m resigning, I will no longer be the president of Palermo. I’m quitting everything,” said Zamparini, who has threatened to quit his post at least 20 times in the past amid complaints of bias against the Sicilians.
An official statement signed by Zamparini said: “President Maurizio Zamparini announces he has resigned from his post as president of Palermo FC.
“A new president will be appointed within two weeks and will then be unveiled to the media at a conference in Palermo.
“The new president is a member and representative of an Anglo-American consortium, which has signed contracts with a view to investing in the Zamparini Group.”
The statement added that, initially: “… investment will be centred on Palermo football club and its sports complex, as well as sports facilities in Palermo.
“The new investors’ objective is to hoist the club to a position that the city deserves. A EUROPEAN position, over a three to five-year period.”
Current coach Diego Lopez is Palermo’s fourth this season but they are struggling third from bottom, seven points from safety.
Palermo did not reveal further details of the deal and Zamparini added to the mystery when he said: “I won’t tell you who it is for now. I’m not an honorary president, and I don’t intend to be.”