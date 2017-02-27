Rui Almeida replaces Ciccolini as Bastia coach

Bastia (France) (AFP) – Rui Almeida has replaced Francois Ciccolini as coach of struggling Ligue 1 club Bastia.
Portuguese Almeida, sacked by Ligue 2’s Red Star in December, takes over a club which lies second from bottom of France’s first division, just one point off bottom team Lorient.
His first match in charge will be at home to Nantes on Wednesday.
Almeida, 47, was previously assistant coach to Jesualdo Ferreira at Panathinaikos, Sporting Portugal and Cairo-based Zamalek.
He was also coach of the Syrian Olympic team from 2010-12.