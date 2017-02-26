‘I keep doing it’ declares Wembley hero Ibrahimovic

London (AFP) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his League Cup final heroics in typically bullish style as the Manchester United star insisted he never doubted he would thrive in England.
Ibrahimovic scored twice in Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton at Wembley, opening the scoring with a powerful free-kick before sealing the first major trophy of his time at United with a clinical 87th minute header.
When the Swedish striker joined United on a free transfer last year after leaving Paris Saint Germain critics questioned whether he was past his best.
But the 35-year-old has spectacularly silenced those jibes with a brilliant first season with United.
His goals have kept United in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League and now he burnished his already glowing reputation with a memorable Wembley double to take his goal tally for the season to 26 in all competitions.
But for Ibrahimovic, who has collected trophies wherever he has gone in a remarkable career encompassing spells at Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Ajax, it was no more than he expected.
“This is a team effort. This is what I came for, to win — and I am winning. The more I win the more satisfied I get,” Ibrahimovic said.
“You appreciate it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won. I think this is trophy number 32 for me.
“This is what I predicted. To many I could not do it. My friend, I keep doing it. I’m enjoying it in England.”
Ibrahimovic said it was his close relationship with boss Jose Mourinho that persuaded him to move to United and he was always convinced it would be a successful resumption of their partnership, which first flourished at Inter.
Now he has repaid Mourinho by helping him become the first United manager to win a major prize in his maiden season in charge at Old Trafford.
“I got a call from Jose Mourinho. I have a good relationship with him and that’s why I came,” he said.
“I know I made the right choice. I predicted what I would do. I came — that’s special.”