Keane from villain to hero as Burnley claim rare away point

Kingston upon Hull (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Michael Keane gave away a penalty but then redeemed himself with Burnley’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw at struggling Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Tom Huddlestone’s 72nd-minute spot-kick gave Hull the lead but Keane quickly equalised for the visitors.
Burnley finished the game with 10 men after Ashley Barnes’ late sending-off and the result leaves them without a win on their travels this season.
Indeed, the Clarets — knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City last weekend — doubled their points tally on the road with this result.
Their only other point away from home came at Manchester United in October and Hull must have seen this as a great opportunity to continue their recent improvement under new coach Marco Silva.
Sean Dyche changed more than half the Burnley team following the FA Cup humiliation and the visitors almost went in front late in a poor first half.
Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic spilled a Ben Mee effort and was lucky to see the ball hit the bar and bounce out.
A match lacking in drama came to life in the final 20 minutes after the hosts won a penalty for a Keane handball, with Huddlestone converting.
Hull were on course to claim a third consecutive home win in the Premier League but Burnley drew level with just under quarter of an hour left.
Keane controlled a Robbie Brady corner and fired past Jakupovic to make it 1-1, before Barnes was dismissed in stoppage time for a second yellow card shown for a foul on Andrea Ranocchia.
Hull remain in the drop zone, one point from safety, while Burnley continue to sit comfortably in mid-table.