Where to find Man United vs. Southampton EFL Cup Final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester United vs. Southampton, you’ve come to the right place.
Sunday’s League Cup Final will be the first opportunity to win silverware in England this season. While Manchester United are favorites, many were surprised that Jose Mourinho fielded a very strong side against Saint Etienne in the Europa League on Wednesday. Nevertheless, this should be a fascinating encounter between two clubs that deserve to be in the final.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester United vs. Southampton
What: League Cup Final (also known as EFL Cup Final)
When: Game kicks off at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT; Sunday, February 26, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Manchester United vs. Southampton and tons of soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
