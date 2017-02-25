Where to find Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, you’ve come to the right place.
After Sevilla beat Real Betis on Saturday to go joint top with Real Madrid, the title race in Spain is now a three-way race. Barcelona can leapfrog both Real Madrid and Sevilla to jump into first place. Vice versa, Atleti can close the gap with Barcelona.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
What: La Liga, gameweek 24
When: Game kicks off at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT; Sunday, February 26, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS en Español and fuboTV (free trial)
