EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 26

Following the FA Cup break, NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage returns, kicking off this Saturday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by league-leaders Chelsea and their leading scorer Diego Costa (15 PL goals) v. Swansea City at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. The Blues are eight points clear at the top of the table, with 13 league matches remaining in the season. The Swans enter the match coming off a 2-0 win over last season’s champions Leicester City, while Chelsea drew 1-1 at Burnley in their last Premier League match.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, CNBC presents coverage of Crystal Palace v. Middlesbrough in a key match between clubs aiming to avoid relegation. All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET television window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Live match coverage continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC with Watford v. West Ham United, followed by a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Hammers enter the weekend in 10th place, and are coming off a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion. Meanwhile, Watford are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Manchester United. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Goal Zone and Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino.
Premier League Sunday this Sunday, Feb. 26, begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by third-place Tottenham v. Stoke City at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and TELEMUNDO. Tied on points with fourth-place Arsenal, Spurs are looking to rebound following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool.
Following the match, NBCSN presents a new Premier League Download at 11 a.m. ET. Tottenham Hotspur: To Dare is to Do takes a look at the history of Spurs, and analyzes the impact of their new stadium, which is due to open in 2018. Hosted by Roger Bennett, the episode features interviews with star striker Harry Kane, manager Mauricio Pochettino, and the NFL’s Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller. In 2015, the NFL and Tottenham reached agreement for a minimum of two NFL games per year to be played during a 10-year partnership at the team’s new stadium in London.
This week’s live Premier League match coverage wraps up Monday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by Leicester City v. fifth-place Liverpool at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. Two goals from Sadio Mane, scored just over two minutes apart, led the Reds to a 2-0 win against Tottenham on Feb. 11. White calls the match, joined by analyst Graeme Le Saux at King Power Stadium.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, February 25
Chelsea vs. Swansea, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW and fuboTV — David Stowell and Tony Gale
Everton vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Andy Hinchcliffe
Hull vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Andy Walker
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Weaver and Neil McCann
Watford vs. West Ham, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
SEE MORE: Comprehensive guide to English soccer TV commentators and co-commentators
Sunday, February 26
Spurs vs. Stoke, 8:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Southampton vs. Manchester United (League Cup Final), 11:30am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, go90 and fuboTV — To be determined
Monday, February 27
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux