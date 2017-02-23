Premier League champions Leicester sack Ranieri

London (AFP) – Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as manager of Leicester City just months after leading the club to the Premier League title, the Midlands side announced Thursday.
The Italian’s position has come under intense scrutiny this season during a slump that has left the Foxes, who started the 2015/16 campaign as 5,000/1 title no-hopers, just a point above the relegation zone and battling for top-flight survival ahead of this weekend’s matches.
Not even a gutsy 2-1 loss away to Sevilla in the first leg of a Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday was enough to spare Ranieri the sack.
The Thai-owned club announced: “Leicester City Football Club has tonight (Thursday) parted company with its first-team manager, Claudio Ranieri.
“Domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”