Bastia punished over Balotelli abuse

Paris (AFP) – French Ligue 1 side Bastia were punished Thursday over racist abuse directed at Nice striker Mario Balotelli in a game last month.
The French league’s disciplinary commission docked Bastia one point – suspended – and ordered the club to close its East Stand for the next three home games over the monkey chants by some of its fans.
“So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport… those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible! A real shame,” an upset Balotelli wrote on Instagram after the January 21 game in Corsica.
Bastia initially said it was “amazed” at the Italian’s allegations, before acknowledging “several” fans had abused the player during the 1-1 draw.