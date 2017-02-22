Home
USA World Cup qualifier against Panama in March will be televised on beIN SPORTS

The important US Men’s National Team World Cup qualifier against Panama in late March will be shown live on beIN SPORTS.

No announcement has been made about the Spanish-language broadcast, but the English-language broadcast of the Tuesday March 28, 2017 match will be on beIN SPORTS for viewers in the United States. The match is an away game for the United States, who will play at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama.

Days earlier, the USA’s home game against Honduras on Friday, March 24 will be shown live on FS1 and Univision Deportes.

While beIN SPORTS is currently in 23 million homes in the United States compared to FS1, which is in 85 million homes. Even though beIN SPORTS is in fewer homes, the network is streamed to viewers in the United States via Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and fuboTV.

