Mourinho fears Mkhitaryan, Carrick out of Cup final

Saint-Étienne (France) (AFP) – Henrkh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick look set to miss the League Cup final after picking up injuries against Saint Etienne, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted on Wednesday.
Armenian winger Mkhitaryan scored the winning goal in United’s 1-0 Europa League second leg victory at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium to give the Premier League side a 4-0 aggregate victory in their last 32 tie.
But he limped off with a hamstring problem on 25 minutes, with Carrick also leaving the field just past the hour mark after hurting his calf.
“Honestly, I dont think he (Mkhitaryan) is fit (for the final). I think him and Michael, I think (they’re) both out,” said a glum-looking Mourinho about their chances of facing Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.
“But this is based on my experience, not based on my medical knowledge, not based on tests and what they have obviously to do tomorrow and after tomorrow.
“I think no chance. I repeat, it’s just my experience: a calf, a hamstring, even if minor, minor, some fibres are damaged. I think (they’re) out.”
Mkhitaryan ghosted between St Etienne’s centre-backs to flick home an inviting left-wing cross from Juan Mata on 16 minutes for the only goal of the game to effectively kill any hope St Etienne had of mounting an unlikely fightback having lost the first leg at Old Trafford last week 3-0.
But Mkhitaryan lasted only nine more minutes before trudging off holding his hamstring.
Things got worse as Eric Bailly was sent off for United after two quick bookings and then Carrick also made way with a calf problem, looking dejected as he left the field.