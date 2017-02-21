Monaco teen Mbappe starts against Manchester City

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim sprang something of a surprise by handing a first Champions League start to 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe in Tuesday’s last 16 first-leg match at Manchester City.
Mbappe, whose 11 goals this season include two hat-tricks, replaced Valere Germain in one of four changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Bastia in Ligue 1 on Friday.
Andrea Raggi took over from the suspended Jemerson in central defence, while right-back Djibril Sidibe and central midfielder Fabinho returned in place of Almamy Traore and Joao Moutinho.
City manager Pep Guardiola picked his strongest available line-up after resting several players in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at second-tier Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.
Willy Caballero came in for Claudio Bravo in goal and Sergio Aguero kept his place up front with City’s own teenage sensation, 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus, sidelined by a broken foot.
With Aleksandar Kolarov absent, reportedly due to injury, central midfielder Fernandinho looked set to start at left-back.
Teams
Manchester City (4-3-3): Willy Caballero; Bacary Sagna, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho; Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, David Silva (capt); Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane
Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)
Monaco (4-4-2): Danijel Subasic; Djibril Sidibe, Kamil Glik, Andrea Raggi, Benjamin Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar; Radamel Falcao (capt), Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Leonardo Jardim (POR)
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)