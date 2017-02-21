Home
fubo Premier vs. fubo Latino: Differences between streaming services

February 21, 2017

In February 2017, fuboTV launched two brand-new products — fubo Premier and fubo Latino. Both of them are legal streaming services that offer consumers in the United States a way to watch HD-quality channels without needing a cable or satellite subscription. But what are the differences between the two products and which is the right one for you?

The new and improved fuboTV now features a ton of sports, entertainment and news channels in addition to soccer-related networks. At the same time, the user interface has improved and the apps have been updated accordingly.

At the end of the day, the streaming product that’s best is going to be the one that’s right for you. That’s why we’ve taken the time to research the options available via this comparison guide as well as others here and here.

For consumers in the United States looking to save money and cut the cord with their cable or satellite subscription, fuboTV offers an exciting alternative that can be watched across a long list of devices.

SEE MORE: fuboTV FAQ: More details about fubo Premier and fubo Latino

 

Differences between fubo Premier and fubo Latino

 

SOCCER LEAGUES AND COMPETITIONS

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020 qualifiers La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Capital One Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

SOCCER-RELATED NETWORKS

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN, YES, Lifetime beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, GolTV en Español, TyC Sports, Univision, UniMas, Galavision
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

OTHER CHANNELS INCLUDED

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
NBA TV, Bravo, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, Big Ten Network, Viceland, Golf Channel, FOX News, FOX Business, MSNBC, E!, The Weather Channel, SyFy, A&E, History, LMN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sprout, Nat GEO Wild, El Rey Network, Fuse, Revolt, FYI, Oxygen NatGeo Mundo, FOX Life, Cine Sony Television, BabyTV
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
FOX Deportes, GolTV, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, Primeira Liga (Portuguese league), TyC Sports, Galavision, Benfica TV, RTP Internacional, Chiller, CNBC World, NatGeo Mundo, FOX Life, Cine Sony Television, BabyTV NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, One World Sports, CSN, YES, Lifetime, Primeira Liga (Portuguese league), Benfica TV, RTP Internacional, Antena 3, De Película, De Película Clasico, Tlnovelas Univision, ForoTV, NTN24, Bandamax, Telehit, Ritmoson, NBA TV, Bravo, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, Big Ten Network, Viceland, Golf Channel, FOX News, FOX Business, MSNBC, E!, The Weather Channel, SyFy, A&E, History, LMN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sprout, Nat GEO Wild, El Rey Network, Fuse, Revolt, FYI, Oxygen
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

CLOUD DVR

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
Yes Yes
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

STREAMS

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
2 2
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

FREE TRIALS

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
7-days 7-days
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

DEVICES

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

PRICE

FUBO PREMIER FUBO LATINO
   
$34.99/month $14.99/month
FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

