fubo Premier vs. fubo Latino: Differences between streaming services

In February 2017, fuboTV launched two brand-new products — fubo Premier and fubo Latino. Both of them are legal streaming services that offer consumers in the United States a way to watch HD-quality channels without needing a cable or satellite subscription. But what are the differences between the two products and which is the right one for you?
The new and improved fuboTV now features a ton of sports, entertainment and news channels in addition to soccer-related networks. At the same time, the user interface has improved and the apps have been updated accordingly.
At the end of the day, the streaming product that’s best is going to be the one that’s right for you. That’s why we’ve taken the time to research the options available via this comparison guide as well as others here and here.
For consumers in the United States looking to save money and cut the cord with their cable or satellite subscription, fuboTV offers an exciting alternative that can be watched across a long list of devices.
Differences between fubo Premier and fubo Latino
SOCCER LEAGUES AND COMPETITIONS
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020 qualifiers
|La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Capital One Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
SOCCER-RELATED NETWORKS
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN, YES, Lifetime
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, GolTV en Español, TyC Sports, Univision, UniMas, Galavision
OTHER CHANNELS INCLUDED
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|NBA TV, Bravo, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, Big Ten Network, Viceland, Golf Channel, FOX News, FOX Business, MSNBC, E!, The Weather Channel, SyFy, A&E, History, LMN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sprout, Nat GEO Wild, El Rey Network, Fuse, Revolt, FYI, Oxygen
|NatGeo Mundo, FOX Life, Cine Sony Television, BabyTV
ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|FOX Deportes, GolTV, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, Primeira Liga (Portuguese league), TyC Sports, Galavision, Benfica TV, RTP Internacional, Chiller, CNBC World, NatGeo Mundo, FOX Life, Cine Sony Television, BabyTV
|NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, One World Sports, CSN, YES, Lifetime, Primeira Liga (Portuguese league), Benfica TV, RTP Internacional, Antena 3, De Película, De Película Clasico, Tlnovelas Univision, ForoTV, NTN24, Bandamax, Telehit, Ritmoson, NBA TV, Bravo, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, Big Ten Network, Viceland, Golf Channel, FOX News, FOX Business, MSNBC, E!, The Weather Channel, SyFy, A&E, History, LMN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sprout, Nat GEO Wild, El Rey Network, Fuse, Revolt, FYI, Oxygen
CLOUD DVR
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|Yes
|Yes
STREAMS
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|2
|2
FREE TRIALS
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|7-days
|7-days
DEVICES
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle
PRICE
|FUBO PREMIER
|FUBO LATINO
|$34.99/month
|$14.99/month
