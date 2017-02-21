Where to find Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, you’ve come to the right place.
While both Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid aren’t having the best seasons in their respective leagues, both teams are capable of making a good run in the UEFA Champions League.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 1st leg
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Where: Live on FS2 and fuboTV (free trial)
