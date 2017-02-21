Atletico Madrid close in on Champions quarter-finals with victory over Leverkusen

Leverkusen (Germany) (AFP) – Atletico Madrid closed in on a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday after winning 4-2 away to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann scored to put the Spanish side two goals up at the interval, but Leverkusen pulled one back through Karim Bellarabi at the start of the second half.
A Kevin Gameiro penalty then restored Atletico’s two-goal advantage, and while a Stefan Savic own goal gave Leverkusen hope again, Fernando Torres came off the bench to make it 4-2 late on.
The sides meet in the second leg in Spain on March 15.