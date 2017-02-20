Genoa sack Juric, appoint Mandorlini

Milan (AFP) – Former Croatia midfielder Ivan Juric has been sacked as coach of Genoa following a 5-0 reverse at struggling Pescara and replaced him by Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club announced Monday.
“Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that Ivan Juric has been relieved from his duties as first team coach,” said a club statement. “We wish him all the best for the future.”
Mandorlini, a former defender with Inter Milan, had been inactive since his sacking by Verona in 2015, having led the club back to Serie A from the third tier of Italian football.
A former coach of Atalanta and Sassuolo, he takes over Genoa on an 17-month deal.
“Andrea Mandorlini has been appointed coach of the first team squad,” the statement added. “His contract will expire in June 2018.”
The decision comes a day after Genoa suffered a 5-0 rout at relegation-haunted Pescara, who claimed only their second win of the season days after former handler Zdenek Zeman return to the helm.
The result left Genoa, who earlier this season stunned AC Milan 3-0 and then leaders Juventus 3-1 at their Luigi Ferraris stadium, 11 points above the relegation zone.