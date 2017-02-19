Home
Last-gasp Villarreal edge Sociedad

February 19, 2017 AFP No Comments

Madrid (AFP) – Villarreal kept their hopes of Champions League football next season alive as Samu Castillejo’s 93rd minute winner secured a vital 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Just a second win of 2017 moves sixth-placed Villarreal to within two points of Sociedad and six of Atletico Madrid in fourth.

The visitors suffered the ignominy of a 4-0 thrashing at home to Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

However, the best defence in La Liga recovered to record a 12th clean sheet in 23 games this season as Villarreal enjoyed the better chances.

Bruno Soriano headed against the bar from point-blank range and substitute Nicola Sansone had a strong penalty appeal waived away.

Yet, Villarreal got their reward with the last attack of the game as Jaume Costa’s brilliant in-swinging cross was volleyed home first time by Castillejo.

Later on Sunday, Barcelona are also looking to bounceback from a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in midweek when they host lowly Leganes at the Camp Nou.

