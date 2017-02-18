Third-tier Millwall upset Leicester in FA Cup

London (AFP) – Third-tier Millwall’s FA Cup fairytale continued on Saturday as they stunned struggling Premier League champions Leicester City 1-0 in a major fifth-round upset.
Having previously eliminated Bournemouth and Watford, the League One side added a third top-flight scalp by toppling Leicester thanks to a last-minute goal by defender Shaun Cummings.
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri made 10 changes to his starting XI, but Millwall had to play with 10 men for 40 minutes after Jake Cooper was sent off for two bookable offences.
It is the latest embarrassing result to befall Leicester, who lie just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone after a run of five successive defeats.