Minnows Lincoln stun Burnley in FA Cup

London (AFP) – Sean Raggett scored an 89th-minute winner as non-league Lincoln City stunned Burnley 1-0 on Saturday to claim one of the biggest upsets in the history of the FA Cup.
Eighty-one places below Burnley in the English football pyramid, fifth-tier Lincoln prevailed when defender Raggett squeezed a header over the line following a late corner at Turf Moor.
Lincoln are the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup’s last eight since Queens Park Rangers in 1914.
They are the eighth side from below England’s four fully professional divisions to have beaten top-flight opposition since World War II and only the second to have done so since 1989.