Hertha boss Dardai fumes at Bayern’s ‘bonus’ time

Berlin (AFP) – Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai slammed the six minutes of added time as “Bayern’s bonus” after Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute goal to secure a 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich on Saturday.
“I think this is a Bayern bonus”, the Hungarian fumed to Sky as Lewandowski’s 96th-minute winner at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium denied Hertha a first win against Munich following 11 defeats.
“Sorry to anyone who might be offended, but after five minutes (of added time), the game must be finished.
“This wasn’t a cup game, we don’t play 120 minutes.”
Hertha were seconds away from a rare win over Bayern before Lewandowski struck on 95 minutes, 59 seconds — one of the latest goals in Bundesliga history — to cancel out Vedad Ibisevic’s first-half strike.
The result extended Bayern’s lead in the table to eight points and left Hertha sixth.
There were angry scenes on the pitch after the final whistle as Berlin’s team manager Michael Preetz argued with referee Patrick Ittrich, but Dardai had cooled his stance by the post-match press conference.
“The referee can always play as long as he wants,” said Dardai.
“A point against Bayern is really wonderful — but it hurts a bit.”
– ‘Bayern’s luck’ –
Carlo Ancelotti’s Munich struggled to return to German league duty just three days after the stunning 5-1 hammering of Arsenal in the Champions League last 16, first-leg.
Lewandowski was one of four changes from the starting side which mauled the Gunners.
He came off the bench with an hour gone to slot home the rebound after Arjen Robben’s initial shot was charged down in a dramatic finish.
“If you score a goal in the 96th minute, it is always something special,” said Lewandowski after his 24th goal in 30 games.
Club captain Philipp Lahm spoke of “Bayern’s luck” after they scored two last minute goals at Ingolstadt last weekend when all six league rivals behind them lost.
This time, Lahm said Bayern’s cast-iron will had carried them.
“We went out to win the match, you noticed that in the team,” said Lahm.
“We did not play badly and found the spaces between the lines, but often didn’t find it easy on the wings.
“Only the last pass was missing, but you can see that the team always believes until the end.”
After Bayern’s magnificent second-half display against Arsenal, the late winner against Berlin failed to mask a mediocre Bundesliga performance.
“We have a good mentality, we always believe we can still score a goal,” goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
“That is not a guarantee and we are all aware of it.”
Bayern’s Germany defender Mats Hummels said they deserved the point for persevering against a Hertha team intent on slowing things.
“We gave everything for this point and deserved it. Hertha tried to slow the game down — no one needs to complain about the injury time,” said Hummels.
“We’ve just tried everything until the end and believed right until the end.”