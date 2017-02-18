Where to find Wolves vs. Chelsea on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Wolves vs. Chelsea, you’ve come to the right place.
Chelsea may be top of the Premier League, but in the United States their game has been bumped from FS1 to FS2 because FOX Sports will be showing NASCAR instead. However, if you don’t get FS2, you can still watch the match for free with a trial to fuboTV’s new FUBO PREMIER service that also includes NBCSN, FS1 and a ton of other channels. More details below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Wolves vs. Chelsea
What: FA Cup 5th Round
When: Game kicks off at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT; Saturday, February 18, 2017
Where: Live on FS2 and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Wolves vs. Chelsea and tons of FA Cup soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.