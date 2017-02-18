Where to find Sporting Braga vs. Benfica in the USA

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Sporting Braga vs. Benfica, you’ve come to the right place.
Now that Benfica has been knocked off the top of the Primeira Liga table, the clash between Braga and Benfica takes on even more importance between two of the most historic clubs in Portugal. A win for Benfica will return them to the top of the table, but a win for Braga could see them move into third.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Sporting Braga vs. Benfica
What: Primeira Liga, gameweek 22
When: Game kicks off at 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT; Sunday, February 19, 2017
Where: Live exclusively on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
While the game isn’t being shown on television, you can watch it on your TV by either (1) casting your game to your TV via Google Chromecast or (2) watching the game via the fuboTV app on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire.
With fuboTV, you can watch Sporting Braga vs. Benfica and tons of other Primeira Liga games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming