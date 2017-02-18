Where to find Fulham vs. Spurs FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Fulham vs. Spurs, you’ve come to the right place.
Will the London derby between Fulham and Tottenham feature another FA Cup shock result in a weekend where Premier League clubs have had a very difficult time against lower opposition. Tottenham will be hoping to bounce back after a poor defeat in Belgium in the Europa League on Thursday. Meanwhile, Fulham will have one eye on their hopes of making the playoffs in the Championship even if they do lose today.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Fulham vs. Spurs
What: FA Cup 5th Round
When: Game kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT; Sunday, February 19, 2017
Where: Live on FS1, FOX Deportes and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Fulham vs. Spurs and tons of FA Cup soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.