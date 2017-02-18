Where to find Blackburn vs. Man United FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Blackburn vs. Man United, you’ve come to the right place.
Over the years, there have been plenty of memorable matches between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United, but most of them have been in the Premier League. Today, the two famous clubs meet each other in the 5th Round of the FA Cup with the prize of moving through to the quarter-finals for the victor.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Blackburn vs. Man United
What: FA Cup 5th Round
When: Game kicks off at 11:15am ET / 8:15am PT; Sunday, February 19, 2017
Where: Live on FS1, FOX Deportes and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Blackburn vs. Man United and tons of FA Cup soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.