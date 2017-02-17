Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for February 7-13, 2017

February 17, 2017

Mexico’s 1-0 win against Iceland last week was the second most-watched friendly in the United States in the past 12 months. The broadcast fell just 40,000 viewers short of last October’s 1.6 million for the match between Mexico and New Zealand in Nashville, Tennessee. The United States also played New Zealand three days later in front of a TV audience of over 1.1 million people.

Liga MX made its return to Univision’s primary network in the 10pm ET window after a break last weekend. Club América and Puebla played to a 0-0 draw with an audience exceeding 1.3 million, extending Univision’s streak of matches drawing more than 1.3 million viewers in the 10pm-midnight ET window to 4, going back to the opening weekend on January 7.

Liga MX is sure to see some even larger numbers this week as El Súper Clásico is contested between Chivas and Club América. The match can be seen on the Univision Deportes Facebook page in English for the first time as well as on Univision and Univision Deportes.

Last Saturday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Spurs was the 17th Premier League match on the NBC broadcast network this season. With 951,000 viewers it ranks as the 8th most watched this season and 3rd out of 4 in 2017.

Last Wednesday’s midweek FA Cup replay between Leicester City and Derby County drew a combined 127,000 viewers on FS1 and FOX Deportes, beating out all of the weekend’s Bundesliga coverage to make it the most watched soccer match on FOX’s networks for the week.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for February 7-13, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Mexico Iceland Int’l Friendly 2/8/17 —; — UniMás/UDN; 1560000 1,560,000
2 América Puebla Liga MX 2/11/17 Univision; 817000 UDN; 553000 1,370,000
3 Liverpool Spurs Premier League 2/11/17 NBC; 951000 Unvso; 44000 995,000
4 Monterrey Pumas Liga MX 2/11/17 Univision; 666000 UDN; 267000 933,000
5 Toluca Veracruz Liga MX 2/12/17 Univision; 493000 UDN; 117000 610,000
6 Chiapas América Liga MX 2/7/17 —; — UDN; 527000 527,000
7 Man Utd Watford Premier League 2/11/17 NBCSN; 481000 Unvso; 40000 521,000
8 Barcelona Atlético Madid Copa del Rey 2/7/17 beIN; 126000 beIE; 313000 439,000
9 Osasuna Real Madrid La Liga 2/11/17 beIN; 86000 beIE; 341000 427,000
10 Swansea City Leicester City Premier League 2/12/17 NBCSN; 409000 —; — 409,000
11 Burnley Chelsea Premier League 2/12/17 NBCSN; 391000 —; — 391,000
12 Santos Cruz Azul Liga MX 2/12/17 —; — UDN; 373000 373,000
13 Alavés Barcelona La Liga 2/11/17 beIN; 80000 beIE; 248000 328,000
14 Arsenal Hull City Premier League 2/11/17 NBCSN; 279000 Unvso; 32000 311,000
15 Querétaro León Liga MX 2/11/17 —; — UDN; 308000 308,000
16 Bournemouth Man City Premier League 2/13/17 NBCSN; 169000 Unvso; 20000 189,000
17 Atletico Madrid Celta Vigo La Liga 2/12/17 —; — beIE; 148000 148,000
18 Pachuca Tigres Liga MX 2/11/17 —; — Unvso; 129000 129,000
19 Leicester City Derby FA Cup 2/8/17 FS1; 111000 FOXD; 16000 127,000
20 Athletic Deportivo La Liga 2/11/17 —; — beIE; 122000 122,000
21 Las Palmas Sevilla La Liga 2/12/17 —; — beIE; 116000 116,000
22 Leverkusen Frankfurt Bundesliga 2/11/17 FS2; 13000 FOXD; 99000 112,000
23 Alavés Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2/8/17 —; — beIE; 102000 102,000
24 Freiburg Köln Bundesliga 2/12/17 FS1; 54000 FOXD; 22000 76,000
25 Wolfsbug Hoffenheim Bundesliga 2/12/17 FS1; 49000 FOXD; 18000 67,000
26 Ingolstadt Bayern Bundesliga 2/11/17 FS1; 50000 —; — 50,000
27 Espanyol Real Sociedad La Liga 2/10/17 —; — beIE; 47000 47,000
28 Everton Middlesbrough Premier League 2/11/17 CNBC; 42000 —; — 42,000
29 Crotone Juventus Serie A 2/8/17 beIN; 18000 beIE; 8000 26,000
30 Mainz Augsburg Bundesliga 2/10/17 FS2; 24000 —; — 24,000
31 Cagliari Juventus Serie A 2/12/17 beIN; 24000 —; — 24,000
32 Schalke 04 Hertha Bundesliga 2/11/17 FS2; 15000 —; — 15,000
33 Eibar Granada La Liga 2/13/17 —; — beIE; 15000 15,000
34 Bordeaux PSG Ligue 1 2/10/17 beIN; 15000 —; — 15,000
35 Inter Milan Empoli Serie A 2/12/17 beIN; 13000 —; — 13,000
36 Bologna Milan Serie A 2/8/17 beIN; 4000 —; — 4,000
37 Lazio Milan Serie A 2/13/17 beIN; 2000 —; — 2,000

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

League Average
Liga MX 775,344
Premier League 467,947
MLS 292,365
La Liga 147,379
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 77,233
Primeira Liga 34,360
Serie A 26,373
Championship 16,000
Ligue 1 16,000
NASL 7,000

