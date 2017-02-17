Arsene Wenger to decide his Arsenal future in March or April

London Colney (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will make a decision on his Arsenal future “in March or April” as he vowed to remain in football management next season.
The Frenchman is out of contract with the north London side at the end of the current campaign and questions over whether he will stay at Arsenal intensified after the Gunners’ humiliating 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“No matter what happens I will manage for another season,” Wenger, who has been Arsenal’s manager for more than 20 years, told reporters at the club’s training ground, north of London, on Friday.
“Whether it’s here or somewhere else, that is for sure,” the 67-year-old added. “If I said March or April it is because I didn’t know. I do not want to come back on that. We have other priorities at the moment.
“I hate defeat and it’s hard to take but I have the strength and experience to come back from that,” he added ahead of Arsenal’s fifth-round FA Cup tie away to non-league Sutton United on Monday.