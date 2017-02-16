Spurs go down to Belgium in Europe League

Paris (AFP) – Tottenham Hotspur have work to do in their Europa League round of 32 tie against Gent after losing 1-0 in the first leg in Belgium on Thursday.
The only goal of the game came just before the hour mark when French striker Jeremy Perbet scored at the second attempt from a Danijel Milicevic cutback, as Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck celebrated his 53rd birthday with a win.
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris pushed a Milicevic shot onto the post while Harry Kane had earlier struck an upright at the other end.
It was a disappointing performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who must now look to turn the tie around in next week’s return if they are to avoid being eliminated from a second European competition in barely two months.
Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.
Elsewhere, Fiorentina won 1-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach with a solitary Federico Bernardeschi goal, while Lyon romped to a 4-1 victory at AZ Alkmaar, Alexandre Lacazette scoring twice.
There were also wins for Krasnodar, Rostov, Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Copenhagen.
Manchester United face Saint-Etienne and Villarreal take on Roma in the pick of the late kick-offs.