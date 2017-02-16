FIFA boss not worried about hooligans at Russia World Cup

Doha (AFP) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday he did not fear hooligan troubles at the World Cup in Russia next year despite reported threats against foreign fans.
“I am not concerned about trouble in 2018, I have full confidence in the Russian authorities,” Infantino told AFP and a small group of reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Doha.
The comments came ahead of the broadcast of a television documentary in Britain on Thursday in which Russian hardline fans are said to threaten trouble against English fans who go to the World Cup.
Russian and English fans clashed at the Euro 2016 tournament in France and several Russians were expelled.