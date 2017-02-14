Pescara sack Oddo, but point finger at players

Milan (AFP) – Serie A strugglers Pescara sacked coach Massimo Oddo on Tuesday but told fans they “never again” wanted to see the “performances offered” so far by the team’s players.
Promoted Pescara have spent much of this season in the bottom three but, even when embattled Oddo offered his resignation last month, club bosses waved it away in a rare show of support.
But a 5-3 defeat to Torino on Sunday, when the northern side threatened a 5-0 rout at Stadio Olimpico, prompted Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani to cave in.
“It is with a heavy heart that, after meetings between club president Daniele Sebastiani and Massimo Oddo, along with sporting director Luca Leone, that Pescara announces the removal of the head coach from his position,” a club statement said.
“It is hoped this latest sacrifice will make the players aware that we never again want to see the performances that have been offered up until now.
“The club would like to thank Massimo Oddo for his contribution, and the great satisfaction he has given to all the fans, and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Pescara have handed the coaching reins to coach Luciano Zauri but are expected to name a successor to Oddo, who leaves the club in bottom place, 51 points behind leaders Juventus after just one win in 24 games.
The decision comes a week after two cars belonging to Sebastiani were set alight in an arson attack, blamed on hardline “ultra” fans upset at poor form.
Serie A officials condemned the “indescribable acts of violence” and Sebastiani said he had “had enough” and would “quit at the end of the season”.
It is not the first time Pescara’s fans have gone to extreme measures. Graffiti insulting Sebastiani appeared on the walls of the club’s Adriatico stadium last month.
Pescara have shipped a league-leading tally of 55 goals in 24 games and with 14 games remaining are 13 points from the safety zone.