Diarra parts company with Marseille

Marseille (AFP) – French international Lassana Diarra has left Marseille after reaching a deal to end his contract early, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old quits the Velodrome after a year and a half. He wanted to leave in the winter transfer window without finding a suitable offer.
Last month a Belgian court ruled that FIFA could have to pay the midfielder up to six million euros over a blocked move.
It ruled that the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid player, who was stopped from moving from Lokomotiv Moscow to the Belgian side of Charleroi in 2014, was entitled to seek his loss of earnings.
Diarra had abruptly left the Russian club in 2014 after signing a four-year contract in 2013, mainly because of a pay cut.