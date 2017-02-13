Schedule of UEFA Champions League on US TV and streaming (Feb 14-22, 2017)

The UEFA Champions League returns this week after a break of 70 days since the end of the Group Stage. Sixteen teams remain with a home and away leg. The aggregate winners will then proceed to the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 competition.
Many of the giants of European soccer will be in action across the continent. Will we see Real Madrid win the tournament again, or will another stellar team go all the way to win the final in Cardiff?
For soccer fans in the United States, the games will be shown across the FOX Sports networks. Also, for the month of February, FOX Soccer 2GO is offering a free 7-day trial so you can watch games live (or on demand) via computers, smartphones or tablets.
Here’s the schedule:
Tuesday, February 14
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, February 15
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, February 21
Manchester City vs. Monaco, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, February 22
Sevilla vs. Leicester, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Porto vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial), DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)