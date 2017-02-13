Marseille hit by Gomis knee injury

Marseille (AFP) – Marseille striker Bafetimbi Gomis, his team’s leading scorer with 16 league goals this season, is expected to miss from four to six weeks with a knee injury picked up in Sunday’s defeat at Nantes.
Gomis scored twice in the 3-2 loss in Ligue 1 but sprained his right knee and suffered ligament damage in a collision with Nantes defender Diego Carlos, RMC Sport reported on Monday.
The 31-year-old, capped 12 times by France, will miss Marseille’s home game against arch rivals and reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain on February 26 with his absence a damaging blow to the club’s European hopes.
Gomis is on loan from Premier League side Swansea City and equalled his best goals haul for a single season at the weekend, matching his return from 2007-08 with Saint-Etienne and then with Lyon in 2012-13.