Liga MX English-language broadcasts to debut on Facebook Live from Univision Deportes

In big news for soccer fans in the United States, Univision Deportes will begin broadcasting English-language commentaries of Liga MX games on Facebook Live.
The top-flight Liga MX is already the most popular soccer league in the United States. However, up until now (other than a failed attempt from ESPN), matches haven’t been available as English-language commentaries in the United States. That is about to change beginning with el Super Clasico between Club America and Chivas on Saturday, February 18 at 10pm ET on the Univision Deportes Facebook page.
The Facebook Live broadcasts of Liga MX games from Univision will continue throughout 2017.
Liga MX, the Mexican soccer league, consistently attracts more viewers than all other soccer properties, including the English Premier League. Plus, Univision Deportes has the most comprehensive portfolio of exclusive Liga MX rights.
Univision Deportes will stream 46 Liga MX matches including playoff games in 2017 via Facebook Live.
In the United States, Liga MX continues to deliver monster TV ratings. Whether or not it’ll be able to generate enough interest among English-language viewers on Facebook Live is yet to be determined, but the Mexican league is well positioned to be a hit. In late December, 6 million watched the two-leg Liga MX final between Club America and Tigres.
In addition to games streamed live on Facebook Live from Univision Deportes, Spanish-language streams of the league can be found on Sling TV and fuboTV.
How can we send a remark to Univision! “If there can be, also an SAP button option on the tele as well?”