Where to find Benfica vs. Dortmund on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Benfica vs. Dortmund, you’ve come to the right place.
On paper, many would expect Borussia Dortmund to have the edge in this game, but Benfica — currently in first place in the Primeira Liga in Portugal — could surprise many world soccer aficionados. With Dortmund having a porous defense, this could end up being an open-ended first leg in the UEFA Champions League first leg.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Benfica vs. Dortmund
What: UEFA Champions League Round of 16
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Where: Live on FS2, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Benfica vs. Dortmund and tons of Champions League soccer games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
