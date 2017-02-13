Copa Libertadores schedule in US for 3rd Preliminary Round (Feb 15-23, 2017)

The Copa Libertadores, South America’s top club competition, enters its 3rd Preliminary Round this week. FOX Sports hold the English and Spanish-language rights in the US and have shown the matches from the previous 2 Preliminary Rounds exclusively on their streaming service FOX Soccer 2GO.
It is unclear at the moment if FOX Sports will begin showing matches on their Spanish-language channel FOX Deportes starting with the Group Stage, which begins March 7, 2017.
The big change this year in the competition is that Liga MX teams are no longer participating after a full 19 seasons of being part of Copa Libertadores. FOX Sports may not see the value in showing the matches on regular TV without large viewership numbers Liga MX teams bring in.
As for FOX Soccer Plus, the English-language channel showed the semifinal and final matches last season and hopefully that will be repeated this season as well.
Meanwhile for soccer fans in the United States, FOX Soccer 2GO is offering a 7-day free trial in February so you can watch as much Copa Libertadores games as you like.
Here is the US streaming schedule for the 3rd Preliminary Round (All times Eastern):
Wednesday, February 15
Atlético PR (BRA) v Deportivo Capiatá (PAR) (1st leg), 6:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Botafogo (BRA) v Olimpia (PAR) (1st leg), 6:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Thursday, February 16
Junior (COL) v Atlético Tucumán (ARG) (1st leg), 5:15pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Unión Española (CHL) v The Strongest (BOL) (1st leg), 7:00pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Wednesday, February 22
Deportivo Capiatá (PAR) v Atlético PR (BRA) (2nd leg), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Olimpia (PAR) v Botafogo (BRA) (2nd leg), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Thursday, February 23
Atlético Tucumán (ARG) v Junior (COL) (2nd leg), 5:15pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
The Strongest (BOL) v Unión Española (CHL) (2nd leg), 7:00pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Ed Perovic is the publisher of soccertvblog.com – a source for schedules and US TV information for major European Leagues and International competitions.