Bilic hit with FA charge after Baggies outburst

London (AFP) – West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct for his behaviour during Saturday’s draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association announced Monday.
An angry Bilic was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after throwing a television microphone in frustration following West Brom’s late equaliser in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the London Stadium.
Bilic’s assistant, Nikola Jurcevic received the same charge from the FA, English football’s governing body, after previously complaining in the same match about a Hammers ‘goal’ disallowed for offside.
The West Ham duo now have until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to their respective charges.
“West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged by the FA following the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 11 February 2017,” said an FA statement issued Monday.
“It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct.
“His assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute.
“Both have until 6pm (1800 GMT) on 16 February 2017 to respond to their charge.”
Bilic was adamant his side had repeatedly suffered from poor decisions by Oliver in a match where they came from behind to lead 2-1 only for the Baggies’ Gareth McAuley to deny them victory with a stoppage-time header.
Earlier in the game, Oliver decided against awarding West Ham a free-kick for a foul on Sofiane Feghouli in the build-up to Nacer Chadli’s opening goal for the Baggies, while Jurcevic was furious when Feghouli’s strike was ruled out for offside.
“There were four or five decisions and all of them went totally against us. It’s building up your frustration,” said Bilic after the match.
Both Bilic and Jurcevic could be given touchline bans, as well as fines, if found guilty of the charges.
West Ham’s next match is away to Watford in the Premier League on February 25, before a London derby at home to Chelsea on March 6.
The Hammers are currently 10th in the table, 12 points above the relegation zone.