Bayern’s Alonso limps out of training ahead of Arsenal clash

Berlin (AFP) – Midfield star Xabi Alonso is an injury concern for Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League last 16 home leg against Arsenal after being hurt in Monday’s training session.
German daily Bild and broadcaster Sport1.de both reported the 35-year-old was hurt in a tackle by fellow Spain international Javi Martinez, with Bayern hosting the Gunners at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
In freezing weather, Alonso was left clutching his knee in clear discomfort.
Bayern said he was immediately taken to the dressing room as a precautionary measure but should be able to train again on Tuesday.
The Bavarian giants are already set to be without defender Jerome Boateng and winger Franck Ribery, who are still recovering from shoulder and thigh injuries respectively.
Arsenal are looking to break their last 16 jink having lost at this stage of the competition each of the last six seasons.
Bayern knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League in the last 16 in both 2012-13 and 2013-14.
The return leg will take place in London on March 7.