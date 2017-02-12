Correa winner maintains Sevilla title challenge

Madrid (AFP) – Sevilla moved to within three points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid thanks to substitute Joaquin Correa’s winner 10 minutes from time in a 1-0 win at Las Palmas.
Las Palmas were the better side for the majority of the 90 minutes, but were caught out by a simple route one move as Correa latched onto Vicente Iborra’s flick on to slot home his first La Liga goal.
Real lead Barcelona by a point at the top, but also have two games in hand over both their title rivals.
A first home league defeat of the season spoiled Jese Rodriguez’s home debut after signing for his home town club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season.
Jese had the first big chance just seven minutes in, but placed his weak shot too close to Sergio Rico who made a comfortable save.
At the other end Javi Varas made a brilliant stop a minute before the break to prevent Sevilla going in front through Franco Vazquez.
Las Palmas were made to rue a series of missed chances just after the break as Rico parried David Simon’s volley before Alen Hallilovic curled wide.
Wissam Ben Yedder also fired straight at Varas as the game swung from end-to-end as the second half progressed.
However, for all Las Palmas’ pretty football, they were caught out by one simple long ball as Iborra flicked on Rico’s goal kick and Correa raced through to finish.
Earlier, Sporting Gijon breathed life into their bid for survival with a 2-0 win at Leganes to move to within two points of survival.
Villarreal’s Champions League hopes faded, though, as they were held 1-1 at home to Malaga to slip five points off the top four.