First look at fubo Premier, the new streaming service from fuboTV [VIDEO]

February 11, 2017 fuboTV No Comments

We’ve taken a first look at fubo Premier, the new streaming service from fuboTV, to give you a quick preview of what you can expect from the package that features NBC Sports, FOX Sports, beIN SPORTS, Univision, FOX Soccer Plus and a ton of other sports, entertainment and news channels.

By subscribing to the re-launched fuboTV product for the introductory price of $34.99/month, the legal streaming service provides practically everything you need to go ahead and cut the cord on your cable or satellite TV service, thereby saving you literally hundreds of dollars (or more in many cases) a year. With the fuboTV product and an Internet connection, you can finally cut the cord and watch all the soccer you want as well as news, entertainment and movie channels.

For Premier League fans specifically, here are the new channels that fuboTV has added to bring you the best of the EPL: NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, Telemundo and (in the near future) NBC Sports App.

Not featured in the video below is fubo Latino, which is the new package from fuboTV ($14.99/month) that features the best of Latin soccer with Univision Deportes, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, TyC Sports, Galavision, Univision, UniMas and more.

Free 24-hour trials to fuboTV Latino and fubo Premier are available.

Here’s the brief walkthrough of the new FUBO PREMIER streaming service:

