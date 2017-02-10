Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 31-February 6, 2017

Juventus’ 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan has joined September 25’s match between Fiorentina and AC Milan as the only two Serie A matches to average an audience larger than 100,000 viewers this season. This is due in large part to severe weather in the city of Vigo leading to a postponement of Celta Vigo’s league match against Real Madrid. beIN SPORTS elected to air the Serie A match on their Spanish network (beIN SPORTS en Español) in place of the postponed match. Coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations final was running on beIN’s English network, averaging 39,000 viewers.

In other good news for beIN SPORTS, Ligue 1 also experienced a high point this weekend as 50,000 tuned in for PSG’s match away to Dijon on beIN SPORTS. The number is a great one for Ligue 1 on beIN SPORTS as 70% of matches draw less than 20,000 viewers. Through 20 matches, Ligue 1 is averaging 16,050 viewers on beIN SPORTS.

For the first weekend in 2017, no Liga MX match has surpassed 1 million viewers. Saturday evenings match between Toluca and Tigres fell just 20,000 viewers short. The Premier League on NBC saw a similar situation unfold on Saturday as it failed to draw 1 million viewers for the first time since Leicester City’s shock 4-2 defeat of Manchester City on December 10, 2016.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 31-February 6, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Tigres Toluca Liga MX 2/4/17 Univision; 677000 UDN; 303000 980,000
2 Spurs Middlesbrough Premier League 2/4/17 NBC; 815000 Unvso; 52000 867,000
3 Pumas Pachuca Liga MX 2/5/17 Univision; 682000 UDN; 154000 836,000
4 USMNT Jamaica Int’l Friendly 2/3/17 FS1; 338000 UniMás/UDN; 477000 815,000
5 Chivas Santos Liga MX 2/4/17 UniMás; 482000 UDN; 325000 807,000
6 Leicester City Man Utd Premier League 2/5/17 NBCSN; 575000 —; — 575,000
7 Hull City Liverpool Premier League 2/4/17 NBCSN; 493000 Unvso; 25000 518,000
8 Chelsea Arsenal Premier League 2/4/17 NBCSN; 445000 Unvso; 52000 497,000
9 Tepic Club América Copa MX 2/1/17 —; — UDN; 449000 449,000
10 Cruz Azul Querétaro Liga MX 2/4/17 —; — UDN; 364000 364,000
11 Atlético Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey 2/1/17 beIN; 78000 beIE; 259000 337,000
12 Puebla Atlas Liga MX 2/5/17 —; — UDN; 331000 331,000
13 Barcelona Athletic La Liga 2/4/17 beIN; 96000 beIE; 233000 329,000
14 Man City Swansea City Premier League 2/5/17 NBCSN; 325000 —; — 325,000
15 Liverpool Chelsea Premier League 1/31/17 NBCSN; 253000 Unvso; 41000 294,000
16 Man Utd Hull City Premier League 2/1/17 NBCSN; 163000 Unvso; 9000 172,000
17 Veracruz Toluca Copa MX 1/31/17 —; — UDN; 171000 171,000
18 Monterrey Dorados Copa MX 2/1/17 —; — UDN; 160000 160,000
19 León Tijuana Liga MX 2/4/17 —; — Gala; 151000 151,000
20 Atletico Madrid Leganés La Liga 2/4/17 —; — beIE; 124000 124,000
21 Porto Sporting CP Primeira Liga 2/4/17 —; — UDN; 122000 122,000
22 Juventus Inter Milan Serie A 2/5/17 —; — beIE; 118000 118,000
23 Oaxaca Querétaro Copa MX 1/31/17 —; — UDN; 111000 111,000
24 Valencia Eibar La Liga 2/4/17 —; — beIE; 105000 105,000
25 Gijon Alavés La Liga 2/5/17 —; — beIE; 97000 97,000
26 Frankfurt Darmstadt Bundesliga 2/5/17 FS1; 73000 FOXD; 18000 91,000
27 Celta Vigo Alavés Copa del Rey 2/2/17 —; — beIE; 79000 79,000
28 Bayern Schalke Bundesliga 2/4/17 FS1; 79000 —; — 79,000
29 Dortmund Leipzig Bundesliga 2/4/17 FS2; 62000 —; — 62,000
30 Real Sociedad Osasuna La Liga 2/5/17 —; — beIE; 58000 58,000
31 Hamburg Leverkusen Bundesliga 2/3/17 FS2; 26000 FOXD; 28000 54,000
32 Dijon PSG Ligue 1 2/4/17 beIN; 50000 —; — 50,000
33 Crystal Palace Sunderland Premier League 2/4/17 CNBC; 43000 —; — 43,000
34 Egypt Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations 2/5/17 beIN; 39000 —; — 39,000
35 Augsburg Bremen Bundesliga 2/5/17 FS1; 33000 GolTV; — 33,000
36 Cameroon Ghana Africa Cup of Nations 2/2/17 beIN; 24000 —; — 24,000
37 Bologna Napoli Serie A 2/4/17 beIN; 22000 —; — 22,000
38 Deportivo Real Betis La Liga 2/3/17 —; — beIE; 21000 21,000
39 Granada Las Palmas La Liga 2/6/17 —; — beIE; 21000 21,000
40 Wigan Sheffield Wed Championship 2/3/17 beIN; 20000 —; — 20,000
41 Hertha Berlin Ingolstadt Bundesliga 2/4/17 —; — FOXD; 19000 19,000
42 Brentford Aston Villa Championship 1/31/17 beIN; 4000 beIE; 4000 8,000
43 Hoffenheim Mainz Bundesliga 2/4/17 FS2; 8000 —; — 8,000

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

League Average
Liga MX 798,008
Premier League 467,548
MLS 292,365
La Liga 146,321
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 77,729
Primeira Liga 34,360
Serie A 27,537
Championship 16,000
Ligue 1 16,050
NASL 7,000

