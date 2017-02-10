Juventus’ 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan has joined September 25’s match between Fiorentina and AC Milan as the only two Serie A matches to average an audience larger than 100,000 viewers this season. This is due in large part to severe weather in the city of Vigo leading to a postponement of Celta Vigo’s league match against Real Madrid. beIN SPORTS elected to air the Serie A match on their Spanish network (beIN SPORTS en Español) in place of the postponed match. Coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations final was running on beIN’s English network, averaging 39,000 viewers.
In other good news for beIN SPORTS, Ligue 1 also experienced a high point this weekend as 50,000 tuned in for PSG’s match away to Dijon on beIN SPORTS. The number is a great one for Ligue 1 on beIN SPORTS as 70% of matches draw less than 20,000 viewers. Through 20 matches, Ligue 1 is averaging 16,050 viewers on beIN SPORTS.
For the first weekend in 2017, no Liga MX match has surpassed 1 million viewers. Saturday evenings match between Toluca and Tigres fell just 20,000 viewers short. The Premier League on NBC saw a similar situation unfold on Saturday as it failed to draw 1 million viewers for the first time since Leicester City’s shock 4-2 defeat of Manchester City on December 10, 2016.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for January 31-February 6, 2017:
|Rank
|Home
|Away
|Competition
|Date
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|Tigres
|Toluca
|Liga MX
|2/4/17
|Univision; 677000
|UDN; 303000
|980,000
|2
|Spurs
|Middlesbrough
|Premier League
|2/4/17
|NBC; 815000
|Unvso; 52000
|867,000
|3
|Pumas
|Pachuca
|Liga MX
|2/5/17
|Univision; 682000
|UDN; 154000
|836,000
|4
|USMNT
|Jamaica
|Int’l Friendly
|2/3/17
|FS1; 338000
|UniMás/UDN; 477000
|815,000
|5
|Chivas
|Santos
|Liga MX
|2/4/17
|UniMás; 482000
|UDN; 325000
|807,000
|6
|Leicester City
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|2/5/17
|NBCSN; 575000
|—; —
|575,000
|7
|Hull City
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|2/4/17
|NBCSN; 493000
|Unvso; 25000
|518,000
|8
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|2/4/17
|NBCSN; 445000
|Unvso; 52000
|497,000
|9
|Tepic
|Club América
|Copa MX
|2/1/17
|—; —
|UDN; 449000
|449,000
|10
|Cruz Azul
|Querétaro
|Liga MX
|2/4/17
|—; —
|UDN; 364000
|364,000
|11
|Atlético Madrid
|Barcelona
|Copa del Rey
|2/1/17
|beIN; 78000
|beIE; 259000
|337,000
|12
|Puebla
|Atlas
|Liga MX
|2/5/17
|—; —
|UDN; 331000
|331,000
|13
|Barcelona
|Athletic
|La Liga
|2/4/17
|beIN; 96000
|beIE; 233000
|329,000
|14
|Man City
|Swansea City
|Premier League
|2/5/17
|NBCSN; 325000
|—; —
|325,000
|15
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|1/31/17
|NBCSN; 253000
|Unvso; 41000
|294,000
|16
|Man Utd
|Hull City
|Premier League
|2/1/17
|NBCSN; 163000
|Unvso; 9000
|172,000
|17
|Veracruz
|Toluca
|Copa MX
|1/31/17
|—; —
|UDN; 171000
|171,000
|18
|Monterrey
|Dorados
|Copa MX
|2/1/17
|—; —
|UDN; 160000
|160,000
|19
|León
|Tijuana
|Liga MX
|2/4/17
|—; —
|Gala; 151000
|151,000
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|Leganés
|La Liga
|2/4/17
|—; —
|beIE; 124000
|124,000
|21
|Porto
|Sporting CP
|Primeira Liga
|2/4/17
|—; —
|UDN; 122000
|122,000
|22
|Juventus
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|2/5/17
|—; —
|beIE; 118000
|118,000
|23
|Oaxaca
|Querétaro
|Copa MX
|1/31/17
|—; —
|UDN; 111000
|111,000
|24
|Valencia
|Eibar
|La Liga
|2/4/17
|—; —
|beIE; 105000
|105,000
|25
|Gijon
|Alavés
|La Liga
|2/5/17
|—; —
|beIE; 97000
|97,000
|26
|Frankfurt
|Darmstadt
|Bundesliga
|2/5/17
|FS1; 73000
|FOXD; 18000
|91,000
|27
|Celta Vigo
|Alavés
|Copa del Rey
|2/2/17
|—; —
|beIE; 79000
|79,000
|28
|Bayern
|Schalke
|Bundesliga
|2/4/17
|FS1; 79000
|—; —
|79,000
|29
|Dortmund
|Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|2/4/17
|FS2; 62000
|—; —
|62,000
|30
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|La Liga
|2/5/17
|—; —
|beIE; 58000
|58,000
|31
|Hamburg
|Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|2/3/17
|FS2; 26000
|FOXD; 28000
|54,000
|32
|Dijon
|PSG
|Ligue 1
|2/4/17
|beIN; 50000
|—; —
|50,000
|33
|Crystal Palace
|Sunderland
|Premier League
|2/4/17
|CNBC; 43000
|—; —
|43,000
|34
|Egypt
|Cameroon
|Africa Cup of Nations
|2/5/17
|beIN; 39000
|—; —
|39,000
|35
|Augsburg
|Bremen
|Bundesliga
|2/5/17
|FS1; 33000
|GolTV; —
|33,000
|36
|Cameroon
|Ghana
|Africa Cup of Nations
|2/2/17
|beIN; 24000
|—; —
|24,000
|37
|Bologna
|Napoli
|Serie A
|2/4/17
|beIN; 22000
|—; —
|22,000
|38
|Deportivo
|Real Betis
|La Liga
|2/3/17
|—; —
|beIE; 21000
|21,000
|39
|Granada
|Las Palmas
|La Liga
|2/6/17
|—; —
|beIE; 21000
|21,000
|40
|Wigan
|Sheffield Wed
|Championship
|2/3/17
|beIN; 20000
|—; —
|20,000
|41
|Hertha Berlin
|Ingolstadt
|Bundesliga
|2/4/17
|—; —
|FOXD; 19000
|19,000
|42
|Brentford
|Aston Villa
|Championship
|1/31/17
|beIN; 4000
|beIE; 4000
|8,000
|43
|Hoffenheim
|Mainz
|Bundesliga
|2/4/17
|FS2; 8000
|—; —
|8,000
Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:
|League
|Average
|Liga MX
|798,008
|Premier League
|467,548
|MLS
|292,365
|La Liga
|146,321
|NWSL
|88,500
|Bundesliga
|77,729
|Primeira Liga
|34,360
|Serie A
|27,537
|Championship
|16,000
|Ligue 1
|16,050
|NASL
|7,000
