Home
List of soccer leagues and competitions featured on fuboTV

List of soccer leagues and competitions featured on fuboTV

February 10, 2017 FOX Sports, fuboTV, NBC Sports, Soccer On TV No Comments

fubotv-soccer-channels

The new and improved fuboTV now features the most comprehensive offering of soccer programming available via legal streaming in the United States. With the addition of FOX Sports and NBC Sports to its portfolio, fuboTV offers a huge amount of soccer-related channels in addition to entertainment, news and other networks.

A free 24-hour trial to fuboTV is currently available, so sign up today to see if fuboTV is for you.

Here’s the complete offering from fuboTV (as of press time):

Soccer leagues and competitions:

Premier League — NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, Telemundo and (in the near future) NBC Sports App

FIFA World Cup — FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and Telemundo

Liga MX — Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision and NBC Universo

MLS — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas

La Liga — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect

UEFA Champions League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes

UEFA Europa League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Sports Net

Bundesliga — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus

FA Cup — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus

League Cup — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect

Primeira Liga — fuboTV exclusive streaming rights to all games, Benfica TV and Univision Deportes

Serie A — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect

Argentina Primera Division and Copa Argentina — TyC Sports

Scottish Premiership — FS1 and FOX Soccer Plus

Ligue 1 — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect

CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision and Univision Deportes

UEFA World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus

NASL — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and One World Sports

NWSL — LifeTime

Club channels — Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV and Bayern Munich TV.

 

SPECIAL OFFER: fuboTV is currently offering a free 24-hour trial.

 

Soccer-related channels included:

• NBC (in select cities),
• NBCSN,
• NBC Universo,
• Telemundo,
• CNBC,
• USA,
• FOX (in select cities),
• FS1,
• FS2,
• FOX Soccer Plus,
• FOX Sports Net,
• FOX Deportes,
• Univision,
• Univision Deportes,
• UniMas,
• Galavision,
• beIN SPORTS,
• beIN SPORTS en Español,
• beIN SPORTS Connect,
• TyC Sports,
• One World Sports,
• GolTV,
• GolTV en Español and
• YES.

Other channels include:

• The Big Ten Network (BTN),
• NBA TV,
• A&E,
• Golf Channel,
• FOX College Sports,
• History Channel,
• Lifetime,
• LMN,
• Viceland,
• Hallmark Channel,
• Hallmark Movies & Mysteries,
• FOX News Channel,
• FOX Business Network,
• FX,
• FXM,
• FXX,
• National Geographic,
• Nat Geo Mundo,
• Nat Geo WILD,
• Fuse,
• FM,
• Bravo,
• Chiller,
• Cloo,
• CNBC World,
• E!,
• Esquire,
• MSNBC,
• Oxygen,
• Sprout,
• Syfy,
• USA Network and
• The Weather Channel.

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

Leave a Reply