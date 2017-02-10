List of soccer leagues and competitions featured on fuboTV

The new and improved fuboTV now features the most comprehensive offering of soccer programming available via legal streaming in the United States. With the addition of FOX Sports and NBC Sports to its portfolio, fuboTV offers a huge amount of soccer-related channels in addition to entertainment, news and other networks.
A free 24-hour trial to fuboTV is currently available, so sign up today to see if fuboTV is for you.
Here’s the complete offering from fuboTV (as of press time):
Soccer leagues and competitions:
Premier League — NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, Telemundo and (in the near future) NBC Sports App
FIFA World Cup — FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and Telemundo
Liga MX — Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision and NBC Universo
MLS — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas
La Liga — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
UEFA Champions League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes
UEFA Europa League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Sports Net
Bundesliga — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus
FA Cup — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus
League Cup — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Primeira Liga — fuboTV exclusive streaming rights to all games, Benfica TV and Univision Deportes
Serie A — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Argentina Primera Division and Copa Argentina — TyC Sports
Scottish Premiership — FS1 and FOX Soccer Plus
Ligue 1 — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision and Univision Deportes
UEFA World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
NASL — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and One World Sports
NWSL — LifeTime
Club channels — Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV and Bayern Munich TV.
Soccer-related channels included:
• NBC (in select cities),
• NBCSN,
• NBC Universo,
• Telemundo,
• CNBC,
• USA,
• FOX (in select cities),
• FS1,
• FS2,
• FOX Soccer Plus,
• FOX Sports Net,
• FOX Deportes,
• Univision,
• Univision Deportes,
• UniMas,
• Galavision,
• beIN SPORTS,
• beIN SPORTS en Español,
• beIN SPORTS Connect,
• TyC Sports,
• One World Sports,
• GolTV,
• GolTV en Español and
• YES.
Other channels include:
• The Big Ten Network (BTN),
• NBA TV,
• A&E,
• Golf Channel,
• FOX College Sports,
• History Channel,
• Lifetime,
• LMN,
• Viceland,
• Hallmark Channel,
• Hallmark Movies & Mysteries,
• FOX News Channel,
• FOX Business Network,
• FX,
• FXM,
• FXX,
• National Geographic,
• Nat Geo Mundo,
• Nat Geo WILD,
• Fuse,
• FM,
• Bravo,
• Chiller,
• Cloo,
• CNBC World,
• E!,
• Esquire,
• MSNBC,
• Oxygen,
• Sprout,
• Syfy,
• USA Network and
• The Weather Channel.