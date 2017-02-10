Where to find Man United vs. Watford on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Man United vs. Watford, you’ve come to the right place.
Manchester United are focused on trying to break into the top four in the Premier League. A win for United and a defeat later in the day for Liverpool will see the Red Devils jump over the Reds in the table. At the same time, Watford will be desperate to pick up points to keep away from the relegation zone.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester United vs. Watford
What: Premier League, gameweek 25
When: Game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT; Saturday, February 11, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and fuboTV (free trial)
