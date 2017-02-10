Where to find Leeds United vs. Cardiff City on US live streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Leeds United vs. Cardiff City, you’ve come to the right place.
In a very topsy turvy time near the top of the Championship table, Leeds United again has a chance to leapfrog into third place if they can get a win against Cardiff and if other results go their way. With manager Garry Monk in charge, Leeds continue to improve but they’ll need a spirited performance against a Cardiff side that features several new signings from manager Neil Warnock.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Leeds United vs. Cardiff City
What: Championship
When: Broadcast begins at 10am ET / 7am PT; Saturday, February 11, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Leeds United vs. Cardiff and tons of other Championship games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming