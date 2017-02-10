EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 25

Fifth-place Liverpool host second-place Tottenham this Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC UNIVERSO, highlighting this week’s Premier League coverage. Liverpool look to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Hull City on Saturday, which knocked them out of the League’s top four. Tottenham come off a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough, moving them three points clear of North London rivals Arsenal and four ahead of the Reds in the hunt for the Premier League title.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.
Live Premier League match coverage begins Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by fourth-place Arsenal v. Hull City at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO. Arsenal look to rebound following a 3-1 loss to first-place Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN hosts coverage of Manchester United v. Watford, while CNBC presents Middlesbrough v. Everton. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Juan Mata led Manchester United to a 3-0 victory against last season’s champions Leicester City on Sunday, with two goals scored in less than two minutes at the end of the first half.
All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET television window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Live Premier League coverage on Sunday, Feb. 12, begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by league leaders Chelsea visiting Burnley at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO The Blues secured their 19th win of the season on Saturday, and are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. White calls the match, joined by Le Saux at Turf Moor.
Coverage continues Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with Swansea City v. Leicester City. This week’s live match coverage wraps up Monday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by Bournemouth v. Manchester City at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC UNIVERSO.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, February 11
Arsenal vs. Hull, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Kevin Kilbane
Manchester United vs. Watford, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Middlesbrough vs. Everton, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Gary Taphouse and Danny Higginbotham
Stoke vs. Crystal Palace, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Weaver and Andy Hinchcliffe
Sunderland vs. Southampton, 10am, NBC Sports App — David Stowell and Iain Dowie
West Ham vs. West Brom, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Tony Gale
Liverpool vs. Spurs, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, February 12
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Swansea vs. Leicester, 11am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Monday, February 13
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Martin Tyler and Danny Higginbotham