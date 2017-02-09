List of fuboTV sports, entertainment and news channels available

With the new and improved fuboTV, consumers in the United States now have a long list of networks to choose from so you can watch everything from the NFL to FX, MSNBC, FOX News Channel, Univision, NBC and a ton of other channels. Plus, if you’re a soccer fan, you can choose from a long list of soccer-related networks to watch the Beautiful Game.
Here’s the complete offering from fuboTV (as of press time):
Sports, news and entertainment channels on fuboTV
• The Big Ten Network (BTN),
• NBA TV,
• A&E,
• Golf Channel,
• FOX College Sports,
• History Channel,
• Lifetime,
• LMN,
• Viceland,
• Hallmark Channel,
• Hallmark Movies & Mysteries,
• FOX News Channel,
• FOX Business Network,
• FX,
• FXM,
• FXX,
• National Geographic,
• Nat Geo Mundo,
• Nat Geo WILD,
• Fuse,
• FM,
• Bravo,
• Chiller,
• Cloo,
• CNBC World,
• E!,
• Esquire,
• MSNBC,
• Oxygen,
• Sprout,
• Syfy,
• USA Network and
• The Weather Channel.
Soccer-related channels on fuboTV
• NBC (in select cities),
• NBCSN,
• NBC Universo
• Telemundo,
• CNBC,
• USA,
• FOX (in select cities),
• FS1,
• FS2,
• FOX Soccer Plus,
• FOX Sports Net,
• FOX Deportes
• Univision,
• Univision Deportes,
• UniMas,
• Galavision (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• beIN SPORTS,
• beIN SPORTS en Español,
• beIN SPORTS Connect,
• TyC Sports (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• One World Sports,
• GolTV (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• GolTV en Español (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), and
• YES.