List of fuboTV sports, entertainment and news channels available

February 9, 2017 fuboTV, Soccer On TV No Comments

fubotv-sports-news-entertainment

With the new and improved fuboTV, consumers in the United States now have a long list of networks to choose from so you can watch everything from the NFL to FX, MSNBC, FOX News Channel, Univision, NBC and a ton of other channels. Plus, if you’re a soccer fan, you can choose from a long list of soccer-related networks to watch the Beautiful Game.

A free 24-hour trial to fuboTV is currently available, so sign up today to see if fuboTV is for you.

Here’s the complete offering from fuboTV (as of press time):

Sports, news and entertainment channels on fuboTV

• The Big Ten Network (BTN),
• NBA TV,
• A&E,
• Golf Channel,
• FOX College Sports,
• History Channel,
• Lifetime,
• LMN,
• Viceland,
• Hallmark Channel,
• Hallmark Movies & Mysteries,
• FOX News Channel,
• FOX Business Network,
• FX,
• FXM,
• FXX,
• National Geographic,
• Nat Geo Mundo,
• Nat Geo WILD,
• Fuse,
• FM,
• Bravo,
• Chiller,
• Cloo,
• CNBC World,
• E!,
• Esquire,
• MSNBC,
• Oxygen,
• Sprout,
• Syfy,
• USA Network and
• The Weather Channel.

Soccer-related channels on fuboTV

• NBC (in select cities),
• NBCSN,
• NBC Universo
• Telemundo,
• CNBC,
• USA,
• FOX (in select cities),
• FS1,
• FS2,
• FOX Soccer Plus,
• FOX Sports Net,
• FOX Deportes
• Univision,
• Univision Deportes,
• UniMas,
• Galavision (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• beIN SPORTS,
• beIN SPORTS en Español,
• beIN SPORTS Connect,
• TyC Sports (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• One World Sports,
• GolTV (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• GolTV en Español (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), and
• YES.

