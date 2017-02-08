Home
Hull fail to land Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur

February 8, 2017 AFP No Comments

London (AFP) – Hull confirmed on Wednesday that they have been unable to complete the signing of Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur.

The Premier League strugglers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to seal a reported £9 million ($11 million, 10.5 million euros) move for Salibur after suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.

Hull left a space in their 25-man squad list presented to the Premier League for the remainder of the season, in the hope Salibur would play a part.

However, world football’s governing body ended the Tigers’ hopes of landing the player.

“We can confirm that our appeal to sanction the transfer of Yannis Salibur from French side @EAGuingamp has been unsuccessful,” a statement on Hull’s Twitter account read.

