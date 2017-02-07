Quaresma extends Besiktas deal until 2020

Istanbul (AFP) – Portuguese international winger Ricardo Quaresma has signed a three-year contract extension with Turkish champions Besiktas until 2020, the Istanbul club said on Tuesday.
“I’m proud to play for this great club. Besiktas always and forever,” the 33-year-old wrote on his Instagram account.
The former Porto star, who has also had spells at Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, was part of the Portugal team that claimed the country’s first major title at Euro 2016.
He has contributed nine assists and one goal in 17 league appearances for Besiktas this season.
Besiktas are two points above Istanbul Basaksehir at the top of the Turkish league table.