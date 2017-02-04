Player ratings for USA’s victory against Jamaica in international friendly

The United States ended its January camp on a high note, beating Jamaica 1-0 in Chattanooga, Tennessee for Bruce Arena’s first win of his second spell in charge of the national team. Here are the player ratings.
Luis Robles, 6 – Wasn’t called upon often in his 45 minutes, but made a good play on a hard cross after Zusi got turned late in the first half.
Graham Zusi, 4 – One of only two holdovers from last Sunday’s game against Serbia, Zusi again looked slow defensively at right back. Doubtful he starts there against Honduras.
Walker Zimmerman, 7 – Arena has been high on Zimmerman throughout camp, and the young Dallas center back lived up to his coach’s praise with a strong first outing. Still needs polishing, but he’s got a bright future ahead of him.
Steve Birnbaum, 7 – Solid, quiet outing for the DC United man, who will expect to be part of the squad traveling to San Jose and Panama City in March.
Jorge Villafaña, 7 – Hardly put a foot wrong all night. Depending on what happens in the next two months with his club situation, he could easily start against Honduras.
Dax McCarty, 8 – Really nice performance from McCarty, with the exclamation point that ball to set up Feilhaber on the U.S. goal. In contention for Honduras.
Sebastian Lletget, 7 – Lletget made his first start for the national team, and again looked comfortable – though the amount of time he spent wide would suggest that he’s not locked in as Jermaine Jones’ replacement for the Honduras game.
Chris Pontius, 4 – Failed to make a significant impact on the game, and, in all honesty, doesn’t look up to this level. It’d be a surprise to see him back for the World Cup qualifiers.
Benny Feilhaber, 8 – Not everything Feilhaber tried in this game came off, but the work to set up Morris was brilliant. He’s unique talent in this pool, and showed better here than Kljestan did against Serbia.
Jordan Morris, 7 – Not his cleanest game, but it was good to see Morris get back on the score-sheet for the US. Strong end to a successful camp.
Juan Agudelo, 6 – None of it led to a final product, but Agudelo did a ton of commendable holdup work during his shift.
Substitutes
David Bingham, 6 – Must have been cold out there.
Brad Evans, 5 – Canny as ever, but struggled at times with Seattle teammate Oniel Fisher’s pace. Can’t believe he factors heavily into Arena’s plans going forward.
Darlington Nagbe, 6 – Didn’t shine as brightly as he did against Serbia, but even at his worst, Nagbe is never going to be a liability. Does the work defensively, and is a safety net in possession. Linked well with former Timbers teammate Villafaña.
Michael Bradley, 6 – Looked commanding in his preferred holding. No reason why Bradley shouldn’t be back to his best with the national team in 2017.
Alejandro Bedoya, 5 – Entered late for Pontius, and didn’t see much action.
DaMarcus Beasley, 5 – Got a big ovation from the Chattanooga crowd when he came on for the final few minutes, and while it’s unlikely that he’ll be back in March, no one has ever made any money counting Beasley out of the USMNT picture.