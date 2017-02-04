Juventus vs. Inter Milan predicted lineups, TV times and preview

It’s been a long time since Inter Milan made the trip to the home of rivals Juventus feeling quite so optimistic. Subsequently, a fascinating Derby d’Italia is in store on Sunday in Serie A.
After a rotten beginning to the season under Frank de Boer, the Nerazzurri have recovered to sensational effect under the astute guidance of Stefano Pioli. After seven Serie A wins in succession, there’s no doubt they’re a team ready to challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot.
Despite their tremendous resurgence, Inter will be second favourites when they visit Turin to take on the champions. Juve may not have been at their sparkling best for long spells of this season, but they’re four points clear at the top having played a game less than those in hot pursuit.
Additionally, the Bianconeri are imperious on home soil. At the J Stadium they’re on a remarkable run of form, putting together 27 consecutive wins in league matches. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has made them a force of nature in front of their own supporters.
Juventus have been an attacking treat to watch lately too. Typically, the Italian giants are synonymous with a defensive focus, but Allegri has packed his team with flair in recent weeks. Needless to say, opponents are struggling to contain the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.
Nevertheless, Inter will head into this one in high spirits and at the moment, are one of a few teams in Italy who look capable of giving Juventus a game in Turin. Here’s a look at how both sides will likely approach this one.
Juventus
While having a surfeit of world-class attacking talent is not a luxury too many managers enjoy, fitting them into a functioning system can be difficult. Although at Juventus, Allegri has taken the surprise measure in recent weeks of cramming as many of his most dangerous players into the XI as possible.
It means not only do defenders have to cope with Mandzukic, Higuain and Dybala, but Juve also possess very real goal threats in Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado. By the time opponents have got to grips with the unique setup, it’s been too late.
Indeed, in six of their seven games this year Juventus have scored in the first period twice. Away at Sassuolo last weekend, Higuain was on target within nine minutes and Sami Khedira followed up 16 minutes later. To suggest their sharp out of the blocks would be an understatement.
The system may not allow Juve to have complete control on matches or be as defensively secure as they were in the 3-5-2 setup that’s worked so well for them in recent seasons. But with so many goalscorers and so many creators in the same team, the Bianconeri have found themselves in a position where rivals are simply overwhelmed.
Against a higher quality of opponent, like Inter, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Allegri does adopt a more conservative approach, especially given how strong the Nerazzuri have been in midfield lately. In Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro and Tomas Rincon, there’s experience there for the coach to call upon too.
Juve have been enthralling to watch in this system, though, and after three wins in succession adhering to the same blueprint, surely deserve a chance to prove they can flourish against one of Europe’s in form teams.
Inter Milan
“We now have the game against Inter coming up, who are better than Real Madrid and Barcelona on current form,” said Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon ahead of this match. “It will be a very difficult game, we have a lot of respect for them.”
It’s a claim that’ll raise the eyebrows of plenty, although there’s credence to suggest Inter are among the continent’s best teams as things stand. Pioli has galvanized a group of players who were on their knees under his predecessor and now they look ready to crack the top three.
The job done by Pioli has not been revolutionary by any means. The veteran coach has simplified the football played at the San Siro, utilizing a standard 4-2-3-1 and a more direct style; De Boer had previously preached control of possession, slow buildup and a variety of different tactical plans.
Now, Inter are a much more cohesive unit. Previously, their only route to goal seemed to be via skipper Mauro Icardi, who has been lethal throughout the campaign. During this wonderful sequence, the likes of Eder, Ivan Perisic, Joao Mario and Antonio Candreva have all chipped in with important strikes.
Piolo has reintegrated some players that had been pushed to the fringes too. Marcelo Brozovic and Geoffrey Kondogbia, in particular, have been revitalised under his watch, while Roberto Gagliardini, a January signing from Atalanta, has added further competition to a strong midfield.
It means there are options for Pioli to consider as he gears his team up for one of the most difficult challenges any side can face in European football. Should they take something from this match, perhaps further claims akin to those made by Buffon will be considered a lot more seriously.
Predicted lineups:
Key Battle – Joao Mario vs. Sami Khedira
After struggling to find his best form in the early weeks of his Inter career, Mario is beginning to have an huge impact in the way in which this Nerazzurri team plots their attacks.
The Portugal international’s versatility has seen him deployed in various positions in midfield this season, although lately Pioli has given him increased license to push forward. With the shackles off, he’s shone, with two goals and three assists in the last six Serie A matches.
Khedira is the man who will have to keep an eye on him. While Pjanic has been asked to sit a little deeper in this new Juventus setup, he’s not the most defensively capable player. It means there’ll be a big responsibility on Khedira to stifle the infield darts made by Perisic and Candreva, plus the smart movements from Mario.
In recent games Khedira has shown an appetite to push forward and can be extremely effective getting his team up the field. However, with Mario in form and likely to be in close proximity, the German will need to be a little more disciplined in his midfield play.
